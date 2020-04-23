Offer Ramzan prayers at home, Governor urges Muslims

Extending his greetings to Muslims at the beginning of the holy month of Ramzan, Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan on Thursday made an appeal to them to stay indoors and offer prayers from the confines of their houses.

In a statement, the Governor said people of all communities should extend their cooperation to the government in containing the spread of COVID-19.

Stating that pluralism was an integrated part of Indian society, he said, to achieve success in the fight against the virus, people belonging to all religions, castes and sects should unite and strengthen the hands of the governments.

Pointing to the fact that COVID-19 was the biggest challenge faced by mankind now, he said people should strictly adhere to social distancing and other norms needed to ward off the virus.

He reiterated his plea that “Muslim brothers and sisters should stay at home and pray to the Almighty to give us the strength to bring the world back to normal.”