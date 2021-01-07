Andhra Pradesh

Odisha tribals encroaching land, alleges outfit

A.P. Girijana Sangham State Committee general secretary Pachipenta Appalanarasa has appealed to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy to intervene in the border dispute between Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

In a statement, Mr. Appalanarasa alleged that the tribal people of Odisha living on the Andhra–Odisha border were encroaching into A.P. territory. The encroached lands are in Kollaput, Dekkapar, Mittamamidi and Bodlamamidi of Dumbriguda mandal in Visakhapatnam district, he claimed, adding that 40 acres of scheduled forest belonging to A.P. was destroyed.

“They have already encroached up to over 1 km into Andhra Pradesh. I appeal for immediate intervention to protect our people and our forest rights,” he said.

