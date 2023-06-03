ADVERTISEMENT

Odisha train accident: Over 150 passengers from A.P. were in the two trains

June 03, 2023 10:39 am | Updated 10:39 am IST

SCR officials cancelled many trains, Help Lines set up, NDRF 10th Battalion teams prepared from AP

Rajulapudi Srinivas
Derailed coaches of the Coromandal express are seen on its accident spot at Bahanaga railway station in Balasore district of Odisha on June 3, 2023. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT

More than 150 passengers were in Train No. 12841 (Shalimar- Madras) Coromandal Express, and in Train No. 12864 (Yashwantpur – Howrah) Express, which crashed at Bahanaga Bazar station in Odisha on Friday, June 2,2023.

The passengers boarded the train, going to Howrah, at Vijayawada, Eluru, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Tirupati, Visakhapatnam, and several passengers coming by the Coromandal Express, are expected to alight at different stations in AP, the SCR officials said.

“We collected the details of the passengers travelling towards and from Andhra Pradesh in both the trains. Officials are trying to find out condition of the passengers,” said Vijayawada Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (Sr. DCM), V. Rambabu.

The South Central Railway (SCR) officials have set up Help Lines at many stations in the State for sharing information to the relatives. Family members of the passengers can have information from the Help Lines, Mr. Rambabu told The Hindu on Saturday.

Help Lines

SCR Zone Headquarters, Rail Nilayam, (Secunderabad): 040 - 27788516

Vijayawada Railway Station: 0866 2576924

Rajahmundry Railway Station: 0883 2420541

Renigunta Railway Station: 9949198414.

Tirupati Railway Station: 7815915571

Nellore Railway Station: 0861 2342028

Samalkot Railway Station – 7780741268

Ongole Railway Station – 781590948.

Trains cancelled

The railway officials cancelled, partially cancelled and rescheduled many trains due to the tragedy. More than 50 trains have been cancelled, the railway authorities said.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) 10th Battalion has said that the force is ready to move to the accident site and is waiting for the orders from NDRF headquarters, said 10th Battalion Commandant Zahid Khan.

Meanwhile, family members of the passengers were seen rushing to the railway stations and were enquiring about their kin who were travelling in the ill-fated trains.

//EOM.08.00 Hrs.

