Odisha train accident: APCC wants PM to own moral responsibility, resign

June 03, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - ONGOLE

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) official spokesman Sk. Saida on Saturday demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi by owning the moral responsibility for the triple train crash in Odisha, which left at least 280 people dead and over 900 injured.

Reacting to one of the worst accidents in the country, the APCC leader also pressed for an ex gratia of ₹50 lakh each to the families of the deceased and ₹10 lakh each and the best medical treatment to the injured. The Andhra Pradesh government should chip in with ₹10 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased from the State and ₹2 lakh each to the injured.

He said the Prime Minister, who had been ‘‘needlessly” flagging of a series of Vande Bharat Express trains, and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw should take the moral responsibility for the incident and resign immediately.

He also demanded a comprehensive probe into the collision and lauded the local youth who donated blood to meet the emergency requirements of the injured.