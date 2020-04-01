Odisha providing relief to its workers stranded in A.P.

The Odisha government has been providing succour to the stranded Odia workers in a novel way.

While refusing to arrange transport to their native places due to COVID-19 crisis, the government appointed an IAS officer to coordinate their care during the lockdown period. Most of them work in hotels and construction sector.

A senior Odisha government official told The Hindu that they were involving prominent Odias and Odia socio-cultural organisations to provide food and medical help for the people of the State stuck in various parts of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

“We have identified 500 to 600 workers from Odisha in three North Andhra districts for providing nutritious meals,” Utkal Sanskrutika Samaj president J.K. Nayak said.

Mr. Nayak, who has been asked by the Odisha government to coordinate assistance locally, said they were also supplying masks and sanitisers by pooling up funds from friends and various organisations.