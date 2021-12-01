Odisha labourers ‘detained’ in Polatitippa village rescued

MACHILIPATNAM

01 December 2021 23:02 IST

Odisha, A.P. officials conduct joint opeartion

In a joint operation, the Odisha and Andhra Pradesh Labour Department officials on Wednesday, conducted raids on fish and shrimp farms, being raised in Polatitippa village in Krishna district, and rescued four labourers of Rayagada district of Odisha.

Family members of the youth lodged a complaint with the Labour Commissioner, Odisha, and Kashipur police, alleging that an aqua trader allegedly detained the youth, and urged to rescue them.

Responding to the complaint, the Odisha government sought the cooperation of A.P. Labour department officials and deputed Odisha Labour Officer T. Bhagya Sri, to take up the operation.

Advertising

Advertising

“We received the complaint from Rayagada Divisional Labour Commissioner. The team comprising of Machilipatnam Labour Officer (Circle-1) P. Vishnu, Ms. Bhagya Sri along with their staff conducted raids on the fish tanks and traced the youth on Wednesday,” said Krishna district Deputy Commissioner of Labour Ch. Asha Rani.

No wages

The victims alleged that the aqua trader did not pay salaries for the last two months. The farm owner allegedly detained them and was not allowing them to speak to their family members.“Four Odisha youth, Krushna Chandra Naik, Khageswar Naik, Mahendra Naik and Nabin Naik, were traced at the farms, owned by one Satish Babu. We interacted with them and enquired about their problems. All the four requested us to send them to their native place,” Ms. Bhagya Sri told The Hindu.

Cases to be booked

Krishna Superintendent of Police (SP) Siddharth Kaushal said the Machilipatnam police received information on the alleged detainment of Odisha youth. Police would soon conduct raids on the fish and shrimp farms located in the coastal villages, he said.

“We will extend cooperation to the Labour department officials, and book cases under appropriate Sections, if the owners resort to harassment and torture,” Mr. Siddharth said.

Mr. Vishnu said the Labour department staff were enquiring on how much salary the owner agreed to pay the workers, whether they were paid or not, facilities provided at the fish tanks, quality of food being served and other details. They labourers were sent back to their native place.