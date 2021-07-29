Odisha Central University Vice-Chancellor Ramabrahmam dead

I. Ramabrahmam, Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Odisha, Koraput, died on Wednesday. He was suffering from lung cancer and post COVID-19 infections.

Prof. Ramabrahmam passed away while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad, where he was admitted on July 12, a university release said.

University in-charge Vice-Chancellor S.K. Palita said the demise of Prof. Ramabrahmam had come as a rude shock to the students and staff members.

“During his short tenure, he had brought in reforms in the administration and the examination system,” Prof. Palita said.

An expert in public administration and public policy, Prof. Ramabrahmam had an illustrious career in various universities.

Born in Eluru, he was an alumni of St. Anthony’s High School and Mrs. A.V.N. College in Visakhapatnam, Osmania University, and University of Hyderabad.

A PhD in political science from University of Hyderabad (UoH), Prof. Ramabrahmam had over 30 years of experience in teaching and research activity. He was appointed Vice-Chancellor of Central University of Odisha in December 2019.