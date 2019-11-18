OD Cheruvu Grama Volunteer ‘commits suicide’

A Grama Volunteer of Obuladevaracheruvu panchayat Gopinadh was found dead on the outskirts of the Vemareddypalli village on Monday.
OD Cheruvu Panchayat Secretary Ghose told the media at Kadiri that Gopinadh was given ₹5 lakh for the disbursement of pensions in the village and he had to deposit back ₹84,000 to the panchayat office.
When he did not deposit money three days ago, the Panchayat Secretary tried to get in touch with him and was told that he would deposit on Monday. But he was incommunicado later.
On Monday, local found Gopinadh hanging from a tree on the outskirts of the village and shifted him to Kadiri Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.