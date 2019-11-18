Andhra Pradesh

OD Cheruvu Grama Volunteer ‘commits suicide’

‘He had to deposit back ₹84,000 to the panchayat office’

A Grama Volunteer of Obuladevaracheruvu panchayat Gopinadh was found dead on the outskirts of the Vemareddypalli village on Monday.

OD Cheruvu Panchayat Secretary Ghose told the media at Kadiri that Gopinadh was given ₹5 lakh for the disbursement of pensions in the village and he had to deposit back ₹84,000 to the panchayat office.

When he did not deposit money three days ago, the Panchayat Secretary tried to get in touch with him and was told that he would deposit on Monday. But he was incommunicado later.

On Monday, local found Gopinadh hanging from a tree on the outskirts of the village and shifted him to Kadiri Government Hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Those who are in distress can contact police helpline No. 100.

