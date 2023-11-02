OCTOPUS unit conducts mock drill at pilgrims’ complex

November 02, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - TIRUPATI

A unit of Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS) conducted a mock drill at ‘Vishnu Nivasam’, the pilgrim accommodation complex located in the heart of the temple city of Tirupati, on Thursday.

The exercise was conducted in the early hours of Wednesday to check the preparedness among the commandoes, who are well-versed in the nuances of anti-terrorist operations. The complex was chosen given its proximity to the Tirupati railway station and, hence, its vulnerability to attack from outsiders.

Additional Superintendent of Police (OCTOPUS) Nagesh Babu, who led the exercise, also roped in the special parties of the local police, fire and rescue, medical and revenue staff to show the impact of concerted effort.

Bomb disposal teams, including the sniper dog squad led by Deputy Superintendent (Tirupati East division) Surendra Reddy and TTD’s vigilance and security sleuths, also took part.