OCTOPUS, Police conduct mock drill to counter-terrorist operation at Dwaraka Tirumala Venkateswara Swamy temple

Published - October 22, 2024 12:36 pm IST - ELURU

OCTOPUS, police, and temple officials conduct mock operation to prevent terrorist attack at historic temple, prioritizing safety of devotees

Rajulapudi Srinivas
A team of Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS), Police and the Endowments Department officials conducted a mock operation to counter a terrorist attack at Sri Venkateswara Swamyvari Devastanam, at Dwaraka Tirumala, in Eluru district.

The OCTOPUS, temple officials and the Dwaraka Tirumala police jointly carried out the mock operation on how to counter terrorist attack at the devastanam.

“The police and the temple officials were alerted on the terrorists, who cordoned the temple from various entry points. The OCTOPUS police who arrived at the spot, took position and took the terrorists into custody and prevented the attack,” said the police.

“Priority was given for safety of the devotees during the mock operation and on protecting the historic temple,” said Dwaraka Tirumala Circle Inspector T. Sudhir, who participated in the mock drill.

“The OCTOPUS and the police took the terrorists who entered the temple into custody and prevented the attack on Monday (October 21, 2024) night,” the temple officials said.

The police explained to the temple officials and the public how to alert the officers concerned and the measures to be taken to prevent human loss.

