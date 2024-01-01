ADVERTISEMENT

Occupational Health Allowance extended to outsourced sanitation workers in Andhra Pradesh; park workers excluded

January 01, 2024 06:16 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Workers demand the State government extend the allowance to park workers as agreed upon by Minister Adimulapu Suresh during negotiations with their union

Nellore Sravani, The Hindu Bureau

Municipal contract outsourced workers have been on an indefinite strike in the State since December 26, and the Occupational Health Allowance is one of their 13 demands. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The State government has extended the monthly Occupational Health Allowance (OHA) of ₹6,000 to outsourced underground drainage workers (UGDs), sanitation vehicle drivers and malaria workers of the Public Health Department.

A Government Order (G.O. Ms. No. 1) was released on January 1 (Monday) to this effect.

The allowance is one of the 13 demands of the workers who have been on an indefinite strike since December 26.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The government has been providing the allowance to public health workers of the urban local bodies in the State since August 15, 2019.

Special Chief Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Y. Sri Lakshmi, and Minister Audimulapu Suresh held talks with the protesting workers recently, and it was agreed upon that the OHA would be extended to four sections of workers, including UGD workers, sanitation vehicle drivers, park workers and malaria workers, said K. Umamaheswara Rao, general secretary of A.P. Municipal Workers’ and Employees’ Federation.

But, in the G.O. released on Monday, the government has omitted park workers from the list of beneficiaries, he said, showing a copy of the minutes of the meetings and the G.O., and appealed to the government to amend the G.O. and ensure that the park workers are also extended the allowance.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US