Observers review election arrangements in Sri Sathya Sai district

April 30, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

General election observers V. Anbukumar and Deepak Ramchandra Taware, along with District Revenue Officer (DRO) P. Kondaiah, held a meeting and reviewed the arrangements in place for the conduct of the general elections in Sri Sathya Sai district at the mini-conference hall of the District Collectorate, here on Tuesday.

The observers inquired about several matters, including the process of accepting, rejecting, and withdrawing nominations of candidates, details of voters in the Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency and six Assembly constituencies in the district, the final voter list, security arrangements, web-casting, allocation of staff for election duties, training programs, accommodation facilities at polling and counting centres, flying squads, micro-arrangements of observers, cost monitoring teams, setting up of control rooms, the performance of respective teams at check-posts, distribution of voter slips, and the details of problematic villages, among others.

The DRO informed the observers that all necessary facilities have been established in the polling centres to ensure the safety of the voters and that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is being strictly enforced throughout the district.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.