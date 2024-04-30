GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Observers review election arrangements in Sri Sathya Sai district

April 30, 2024 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST - PUTTAPARTHI

The Hindu Bureau

General election observers V. Anbukumar and Deepak Ramchandra Taware, along with District Revenue Officer (DRO) P. Kondaiah, held a meeting and reviewed the arrangements in place for the conduct of the general elections in Sri Sathya Sai district at the mini-conference hall of the District Collectorate, here on Tuesday.

The observers inquired about several matters, including the process of accepting, rejecting, and withdrawing nominations of candidates, details of voters in the Hindupur Lok Sabha constituency and six Assembly constituencies in the district, the final voter list, security arrangements, web-casting, allocation of staff for election duties, training programs, accommodation facilities at polling and counting centres, flying squads, micro-arrangements of observers, cost monitoring teams, setting up of control rooms, the performance of respective teams at check-posts, distribution of voter slips, and the details of problematic villages, among others.

The DRO informed the observers that all necessary facilities have been established in the polling centres to ensure the safety of the voters and that the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) is being strictly enforced throughout the district.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.