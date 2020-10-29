Observe COVID precautions, train commuters told

‘No passenger should board a festival special without a confirmed ticket’

The festival special trains being operated by the railways are fully reserved and no passengers can board them without a confirmed ticket. Reservation counters and Yatri Ticket Suvidha Kendras have been opened to cater to the requirement of passengers for regular as well as last minute bookings.

The Waltair Division of East Coast Railway is operating festival special trains for Deepavali and other festivals apart from COVID special trains. With the increase in frequency of train services, safety measures have been enhanced at all the railway stations over the division.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava has appealed to passengers to follow the guidelines given by the railway administration for a safe and secure travel during the season. The DRM is reviewing the safety measures on a regular basis in view of the increase of passengers flow.

Manning of the gates at railway stations and also in the trains is being done to keep a check on the passengers without ticket or unauthorised travelling. Regular announcements are being made at railway stations to inform passengers that all these trains are fully reserved, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

The railways have advised all the passengers to observe the precautions like wearing a mask properly and to maintain social distance to stop the spread of COVID-19 and for a safe journey. COVID-19 positive persons are not allowed into railway areas or to board a train.

Boarding a train after having been denied to undertake travel by the health check-up team at the railway station is an offence and violators would be punished. Spitting, urination or open defecation in public places is a punishable offence. Anyone not adhering to the COVID-19 prevention protocol would be viewed seriously and liable to take action under relevant section of the Railway Act-1989.

Travelling public have been asked to make a note of the guidelines and abide by them.