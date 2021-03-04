Obesity can be tackled with good diet, exercise: endocrinologist

About 13.5 crore people are suffering from obesity in the country, and studies predict that by 2030, India will have about two crore child obese patients, which is second largest in the world (after China).

Overweight is mainly due to poor eating habits and less physical activity, said endocrinologist Rakesh Bobba of Ramesh Hospitals, Vijayawada.

In India, studies show that the prevalence of overweight among adolescents, between 5 and 19 years, is about 40%, Dr. Rakesh said on Wednesday.

World Obesity Day is observed on March 4 every year to create awareness about hazards of obesity, he said.

Obesity is an escalating global epidemic, which raises the probability of diabetes, heart ailments, stroke, high blood pressure, osteoarthritis, infertility, cancer and many other diseases. Stating that the main cause of obesity was the energy imbalance with excessive calories consumed and fewer calories spent, the endocrinologist explained that overweight could be prevented with proper diet and physical exercises.

“Management of obesity depends on body mass index (BMI) and the presence of other comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension and other diseases. Regular physical activity and low calorie diets that limit to 1,400 calories in a day can promote weight loss. Most medications currently available to treat obesity are associated with relatively modest weight loss,” Dr. Rakesh said.

He said bariatric surgery had evolved as most powerful treatment now. Surgical procedures performed to manage obesity were referred to as metabolic or bariatric surgery, the endocrinologist said.

Dr. Rakesh said overweight competed with smoking as the commonest cause of premature death. He advised children and youth to avoid junk food and increase regular physical activity.