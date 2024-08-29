Oberoi Group to invest ₹200 crore on tourism development atop Horsley Hills, says Collector

District Collector Sridhar Chamakuri said that efforts were on in full swing to transform Horsley Hills in Annamayya district into a popular tourist spot.

The Collector, accompanied by Tourism and Revenue officials, visited the hilltop area on Wednesday to discuss plans for boosting tourism in the area, in the wake of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu asking officials to focus on improving the tourism sector in the State.

Speaking to reporters, the Collector said that representatives from Oberoi Group had visited the area. Activities such as adventure tourism, trekking and camping can be encouraged at Horsley Hills, he said.

The government and district administration’s cooperation and initiatives were acknowledged, and discussions during Oberoi Group’s board meeting led to a decision to commence construction within the next two months. They also revealed plans to invest approximately ₹200 crore in the area, the Collector said.

The Collector emphasised that the development of tourism in Horsley Hills would contribute to increased earnings and employment in related sectors. “There are prospects for the establishment of a tourism circuit linking Horsley Hills to sites such as Gurramkonda Fort, Veligallu Reservoir, and Tallapaka Annamacharya’s native place in Rajampeta, while also connecting Tirupati, Bengaluru, and Kadapa,” Mr. Sridhar said.

The Collector said that the Chief Minister had sought quick initiation of work through the Oberoi Group. “Oberoi is exploring the possibility of establishing a helipad service to Horsley Hills. Their aim is to attract VVIPs who visit Tirupati and Bengaluru, and their architect visited Horsley Hills to assess the development potential,” he added.

The programme was attended by Joint Collector Adarsh ​​Rajendran, Madanapalle Sub Collector Meghaswaroop, Tourism officials, and representatives of Oberoi Group.

