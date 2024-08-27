Oberoi Group speeds up proposed ₹250-crore Pichuka Lanka resort project in Konaseema

PHOTOS IN DCX IN KAKINADA

PICHUKA LANKA

A team led by Oberoi Group Vice Chairman R. Sankar on Monday inspected the 56-acre site abutting Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage at Pichuka Lanka for the proposed ₹250-crore resort project under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. This was the first field inspection carried out by the Oberoi Group which has pursued the tourism project since 2023.

The AP Tourism Development Corporation (APTDC) has earmarked the 56-acre site for the tourism project, under which the Oberoi Group has initially evinced interest to come up with resorts to woo tourists. In 2023, the State government officials held talks with then Oberoi Group chief executive officer Vikram S. Oberoi on the proposed project at Pichuka Lanka in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema district.

On Monday, Mr. Sankar, Naveen Goswami and Maloon Tanej of the Oberoi Group visited the Pichuka Lanka and nearby places to have a glance of the area.

“The Oberoi Group authorities have recently held talks, in which Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu explained on the importance and potential of the Pichuka Lanka project. The proposed project site is close to various temples and tourist destinations in the Godavari region”, said Minister for Tourism and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh.

Mr. Durgesh has explained the Oberoi Group officials about various tourism projects and places nearby Pichuka Lanka. .

Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Konaseema District Collector R. Mahesh Kumar shared the details about the Godavari floods and the suitability of the proposed site for the resorts.

Kothapeta MLA Bandaru Satyanandam, Rajamahendravaram Rural MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary, APTDC Godavari Regional Joint Director V. Swami Naidu and other officials accompanied the Oberoi representatives during the visit to Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage.