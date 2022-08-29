Oberoi Group evinces interest to invest ₹1,500 crore in Andhra Pradesh

P. Samuel Jonathan August 29, 2022 19:08 IST

It has plans to set up 7-star hotels in Vizag, Tirupati, Gandikota, Picchukalanka and Horsely Hills

The Oberoi Group has evinced interest to invest about ₹1, 500 crore in Andhra Pradesh. Oberoi Group president and chief operating officer Rajaraman Shankar met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the latter’s camp office on Monday. Mr. Rajaraman Shankar said that the Oberoi Group was interested to start hotels in Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Gandikota, Picchukalanka and Horsley Hills, apart from operating a tourism centre in Paderu region. Oberoi Group has come forward to invest ₹1,500 crore in the State, thereby providing direct employment to 1,500 people and indirect employment to 11,000 people more. The group is interested to build all hotels with seven star facilities, a release issued here said. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the officials to provide all the necessary permissions for the projects proposed by the group through single window system. Tourism and Culture Department Special Chief Secretary Rajat Bhargava and the CMO officials participated in the meeting.



