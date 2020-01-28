Nuzvid MLA distributes 424 cellphones for civic body staff

Nuzvid MLA M.V. Pratap Appa Rao on Tuesday distributed cellphones to the 424 employees serving in the Nuzvid municipality in Krishna district.
Accompanied by Municipal Commissioner V. Vasubabu, Mr. Appa Rao has distributed the cellphones to the 115 Secretaries and 309 Volunteers who have been recruited recently.
Addressing the civic body staff, Mr. Appa Rao has directed them to deliver the services, meeting the expectations of different sections of people, particularly elderly people and women.
The Secretaries and Volunteers have been told to distribute various pensions at the doorstep of the beneficiaries, earning fame for the Ward Secretariat system.
