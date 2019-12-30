Andhra Pradesh

Nuzvid IIIT to conduct Inter-University Yoga Championship from January 6

1,500 participants from 125 universities registered: RJUKT Chancellor

The Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RJUKT-IIIT Nuzvid) will organise the All India Inter-University Yoga Championship (Men and Women) on the Nuzvid IIIT campus from January 6.

RJUKT Chancellor K.C. Reddy said, “As many as 1,500 students representing 125 universities across the country have registered for the five-day championship to be inaugurated by Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan.”

The IIIT Nuzvid in collaboration with the Association of Indian Universities will conduct the championship, for which 90 universities from Northern India have registered.

IIIT Nuzvid Director D. Suryachandra Rao said that all the arrangements were in full swing to host the prestigious championship.

Dec 30, 2019

