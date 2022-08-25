Nuzvid IIIT student found dead in hostel room on campus
Manikanta was in the first year of the Pre-University Course (PUC)
A student was found dead in his hostel room at the IIIT, Nuzvid near here on Thursday.
According to information, the deceased, Ganjala Manikanta, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room in the boys’ hostel on the campus. He was in the first year of the Pre-University Course (PUC).
He hailed from Irali village in Koduru mandal of Krishna district.
The Nuzvid police registered a case under section 174 of the CrPc and took up the investigation. People in distress can dial 100 for help.
