Nuzvid IIIT student attempts to end life

The student was allegedly upset over not landing a job in the campus placement drive held recently

May 04, 2023 08:06 am | Updated 08:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Tharun Boda

A student of IIIT, Nuzvid, reportedly attempted to end his life by jumping off the second floor of a building in the institute, in Nuzvid on Wednesday. The student who sustained severe injuries is studying the fourth year of the integrated course on campus.

The student was allegedly upset over not landing a job in the campus placement drive held recently. The student has been shifted to GGH, Vijayawada, for further treatment. The student is a native of Srungaravarapu Kota mandal of Vizianagaram district. People in distress can dial 100 for help.

