Nutrition kits distributed to TB patients in Chittoor

January 13, 2023 06:37 pm | Updated 06:37 pm IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau
District TB Control Officer P. Ravi Raju distributing the nutrition kits to TB patients at P. Kothakota PHC near Chittoor on Friday.

District TB Control Officer P. Ravi Raju distributing the nutrition kits to TB patients at P. Kothakota PHC near Chittoor on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

The health officials distributed nutrition kits to 40 patients at the primary health centre (PHC) at P. Kothakota village in Puthalapattu mandal, 25 km from the district headquarters of Chittoor, on January 13 (Friday), as a part of the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan.

District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) G. Praksam and District TB Control Officer P. Ravi Raju, who launched the programme, said that nutrition kits would be distributed across the district in phases. All the 1,565 patients identified under the Nishchaya Poshan Abhiyan would be covered under the scheme.

“In response to the Collector’s call for donations for the TB eradication programme, some people are supporting the scheme. We are in touch with some NRI donors. People should voluntarily come forward to get themselves tested for TB. Early detection would help them to get cured. The nutrition kits and supplements play a key role in maintaining the health of the patients,” said Dr. Ravi Raju.

