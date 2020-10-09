Nutan Naidu’s wife released on bail, arrested again

VISAKHAPATNAM

09 October 2020 00:24 IST

Madhu Priya, wife of TV fame Nutan Naidu, who was accused in the dalit tonsure case was released on bail. However, she was arrested again by the city police, sources said.

It is learnt that police arrested her based on several complaints of cheating. Madhu Priya and six others were arrested in connection with dalit tonsuring case on August 29. Later, Nutan Naidu was also arrested in Karnataka in the impersonating case. Several cheating cases were lodged against him. According to police, Madhu Priya was arrested in connection with a cheating case following a complaint that she allegedly duped a man from East Godavari district of ₹25 lakh promising him a job.

