Andhra Pradesh

Nutan Naidu’s wife released on bail, arrested again

Madhu Priya, wife of TV fame Nutan Naidu, who was accused in the dalit tonsure case was released on bail. However, she was arrested again by the city police, sources said.

It is learnt that police arrested her based on several complaints of cheating. Madhu Priya and six others were arrested in connection with dalit tonsuring case on August 29. Later, Nutan Naidu was also arrested in Karnataka in the impersonating case. Several cheating cases were lodged against him. According to police, Madhu Priya was arrested in connection with a cheating case following a complaint that she allegedly duped a man from East Godavari district of ₹25 lakh promising him a job.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 9, 2020 12:24:53 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/nutan-naidus-wife-released-on-bail-arrested-again/article32807647.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story