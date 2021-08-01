Nursing student alleges sexual harassment from principal

The student alleged that the principal had threatened to fail her in the practical examination if she did not cooperate.

A 21-year old nursing student, hailing from Rampachodavaram in East Godavari district, lodged a complaint with the Gajuwaka police here late on July 31 night, alleging sexual harassment from the principal of a nursing college at Sheela Nagar.

Studying in a nursing college at Kakinada, the student had gone to college on July 20 to attend practical exams. Since then, the principal, K. Venkat Rao, has been sexually harassing her, she alleged.

Based on the complaint, the Gajuwaka police swung into action. The principal is said to be at large. Details are awaited.