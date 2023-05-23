ADVERTISEMENT

Nursing college student found dead in Anantapur

May 23, 2023 07:09 am | Updated 07:09 am IST - ANANTAPUR

Ramesh Susarla
A first-year student of the Government College of Nursing in Anantapur, K. Varshini, 19, ended her life in her hostel room on Monday afternoon.

Police said the student did not leave behind any note nor did her parents lodge a specific complaint regarding any cause behind the extreme step.

One Town Circle Inspector Ravishankar said that the incident took place at 3.30 p.m. She had returned from her hometown in Kothacheruvu after the summer vacations and did not go to college. She recently got a job in the India Posts Department and was seeking release of her certificates from the college, according to her parents.

When she did not come to college, the teacher sent a classmate to her hostel room to check on her. When she did not open the door after repeated knocks, security personnel broke open the door to find her dead.

For those having suicidal tendencies, there is always someone to talk to. Call 100 or 9989819191 or reach over email: ananthapuramupolice@gmail.com in Anantapur.

