Nursing college principal booked for ‘misbehaving’ with students in Andhra Pradesh

June 08, 2023 08:32 am | Updated 08:32 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

A nursing student alleged that the principal had misbehaved with her when she asked for a transfer certificate

The Hindu Bureau

The Two Town police on Wednesday registered a case against Ravindra Reddy, principal of a private nursing college, for allegedly misbehaving with students.

A nursing student alleged that the principal had misbehaved with her when she asked for a transfer certificate. The police registered a case.

In another case, an alumnus of the college lodged a complaint stating that Ravindra Reddy had sexually assaulted her, based on which a case under SC and ST Atrocities Act and rape has been registered, said West Zone Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), K. Hanumantha Rao.

Suspicious death

In a separate case, the Penamaluru police registered a suspicious death case over the death of a B.Sc nursing student, Meena Kumari, 19, who allegedly ended her life at Penamaluru in Krishna district.

Following a complaint lodged by Meena Kumari’s family expressing doubt over her death, a case has been registered and an investigation is on, said Penamaluru CI, Kishore Kumar.

Those suffering from depression are urged to call the 100 helpline for counselling.

