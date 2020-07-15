Nurses’ agitation disrupts services at Nellore hospital

Nurses in the Government General Hospital here staged a protest on Tuesday in protest against suspension of two of their colleagues serving COVID-19 patients.

Boycotting their duties, the nurses from all departments assembled in front of the Government Medical College and raised slogans demanding revocation of the suspension of the two staff nurses. Medical services in the GGH were disrupted following the protest.

The nurses were placed under suspension for alleged dereliction of their duties on a complaint from some patients.

The agitated nurses raised slogans demanding justice for their two colleagues. Separated from their families, they were providing their services to patients in the COVID-19 Isolation ward even risking their lives. It was unfortunate that instead of praising them for their services, two of their colleagues had been suspended, they lamented.