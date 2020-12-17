Nurse set ablaze week before wedding

Miscreants attacked her while she was asleep at home

In a ghastly incident, a woman was doused with petrol and set ablaze when she was asleep at her house in Chittoor district early on Thursday.

The victim, Sumathi (24) of Guttakindapalli in Mulakalacheruvu mandal, was employed as a nurse in a local hospital. She was to get wedded in a week’s time, when the incident shocked the village.

According to police, the woman was sleeping on a cot when unidentified miscreants poured petrol on her and set her afire. She raised an alarm with flames raging from her legs, when her father Sivanna and mother rushed to her rescue.

She was taken to the Madanapalle Government Hospital for treatment and further to SVR Ruia Government General Hospital as her condition turned serious. She suffered burns on her legs and lower abdomen.

The incident happened even as the house was teeming with relatives who had arrived ahead of the wedding. It is learnt that the two pet dogs at the house had been poisoned before the incident.

Women’s panel reacts

State Women’s Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, who called on the ailing girl at the hospital, expressed concern over the recurrence of such disturbing attacks on women, even as the government was trying to instil confidence among them.

She sought immediate action from the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police in filing a chargesheet against the accused and initiating punitive measures.