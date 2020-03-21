Nurse, doctor working in isolation ward under radar

VISAKHAPATNAM

21 March 2020 00:35 IST

Two staff nurses and a doctor serving in the isolation ward at the Government Hospital of Chest and Communicable Diseases here in Visakhapatnam have come under the scanner.

It is learnt that a doctor who was treating the patient who tested positive for COVID-19 has gone on self-quarantine and the two staff nurses reportedly developed symptoms.

Sources said that both the nurses have been admitted into the isolation ward and are under observation. “We think it is a routine flu, but we are not taking any chances,” doctors said.

Meanwhile, out of 31 cases who have been admitted into the isolation wards at KGH and GHCCD, reports for 27 have come in and except for one, all have tested negative. “Only one person has tested positive,” said DMHO S. Tirupati Rao.