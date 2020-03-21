Nurse, doctor working in isolation ward under radar

Two staff nurses and a doctor serving in the isolation ward at the Government Hospital of Chest and Communicable Diseases here in Visakhapatnam have come under the scanner.
It is learnt that a doctor who was treating the patient who tested positive for COVID-19 has gone on self-quarantine and the two staff nurses reportedly developed symptoms.
Sources said that both the nurses have been admitted into the isolation ward and are under observation. “We think it is a routine flu, but we are not taking any chances,” doctors said.
Meanwhile, out of 31 cases who have been admitted into the isolation wards at KGH and GHCCD, reports for 27 have come in and except for one, all have tested negative. “Only one person has tested positive,” said DMHO S. Tirupati Rao.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.