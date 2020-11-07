Number of students attending school on the rise, says Minister

‘All precautions taken to make campuses COVID-free’

Education Minister A. Suresh on Friday expressed satisfaction over the steady increase in the number of students attending classes in schools.

Addressing the media here, Mr. Suresh pointed out that the schools were reopened on November 2 for students of Classes 9 and 10, and the number of students attending school had been on the rise.

He said the students of Class 10 were showing interest in attending classes. On Friday, 49.63% Class 10 students attended classes against 38.29% students from Class 9. Similarly, 89.86% teachers attended their duties.

The day schools were reopened, 42% students attended classes. While 33.69% students attended classes on November 3, 40.30% attended on November 4, and 35% on November 5.

The Minister said there were COVID-19 positive cases in some districts, and in such cases, the teachers or students were advised home isolation and medical services were being extended to them.

He said all precautions were being taken to keep the school campuses free of the virus. Besides basic rules of hand-washing, mask-wearing and maintaining social distance, the entire premises of the educational institutions were being sanitised and COVID tests were being conducted on teachers and students.

Pledge

Both teachers and students were administered the COVID pledge every day in the classroom, besides an awareness session on how best to avoid getting infected by the virus. He said officials across the State had been asked to be on their toes and respond immediately in case of an emergency, and reiterated that there was no question of compromise on the students’ health.