Number of positive cases goes up in Kurnool to 75

The number of COVID-19 positive cases in Kurnool district has gone up to 75, with another case emerging from Alyuru in Nandyal mandal on Wednesday afternoon.

District Medical and Health Officer Ramagiddaiah said that all the 550 primary contacts of this positive person have been identified and shifted to a government quarantine facility.

Sufficient number of Personal Protective Equipments(PPEs), N-95 Masks and other requisite protective gear were provided to doctors, paramedical staff, drivers, sanitation staff working at the Shantiram Hospital, Viswabharathi Hospital and the Government General Hospital(GGH), the official said.

So far in the district, 840 persons with foreign travel history and 358 attendees of Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi have been identified and are being tested. “In cases where one tests positive to the virus, their close contacts will also be tested,” he added.

Meanwhile, Government Kazi, Mufti Md. Abdus Salami Kausar Quasmi, appealed to the Muslim community not to visit the Kabristan for ‘Badi Raat’ Namaz and instead read it at home. In a video call, he thanked District Collector G. Veerapandian and Superintendent of Police Fakkeerappa Kaginelli for their efforts in curbing the spread of the virus.

Mr. Fakkeerappa also appealed to people to abide by the lockdown rules, adding that vegetables, groceries and other essential medicines would be supplied at their doorstep.