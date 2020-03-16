Number of persons under observation rises

Staff Reporter

16 March 2020 00:50 IST

Russian national referred by hospital at Puttaparthi among them

The number of asymptomatic and symptomatic patients currently under observation at homes and hospitals across the State increased slightly on Sunday as more foreign returnees were identified.

As per the latest Health Department’s bulletin, 562 persons, including 534 at homes, with no symptoms and 28 at hospitals with symptoms were under observation.

The authorities had sent nine more samples for tests on Sunday and eight of them turned negative to COVID-19. The result of one was awaited. The results of 13 more samples were awaited.

The government had invoked Sections 2, 3, and 4 of the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897, empowering the district Collectors and DMHOs to order containment of any area when required.

The Government General Hospital (Siddhartha Medical College) laboratory equipped with Real-Time Pulmonary Reaction (RTPR) machine was commissioned for preliminary testing of samples.

In Nellore, the number of persons in the isolation ward rose to four with the admission of a youth with symptoms to the GGH, Collector V. Vinod Kumar said. “We have taken all precautions to contain the spread of the disease, including house quarantine of 252 persons with foreign travel history so far,” he said.

In Prakasam, 178 foreign returnees were put under house quarantine so far. “We are fully geared to check spread of the disease,” said Collector P. Bhaskar.

In Chittoor, the administration of Sri Varasiddi Vinayaka Swami Devasthanam at Kanipakkam appealed to the devotees to avoid bringing children and elderly persons.

In Anantapur, a Russian national who visited Puttaparthi was put under observation in the GGH. He was sent from the Sri Sathya Sai Super Speciality Hospital at Puttaparthi after he developed cold and cough on his arrival.

“The Russian national has mild symptoms, but not strong enough to doubt that he has contracted COVID-19. His samples have been sent to the SVIMS in Tirupati,” said GGH RMO R. Lalitha.

A person from Anantapur, who came to the hospital on Friday on his own, was also under observation.

Officials received information about 27 foreign returnees who belong to Anantapur as per their passports.

“The whereabouts of the returnees are not known now as some of the addresses are old, or they have shifted to other cities,” DMHO K.V.N.S Anil Kumar told The Hindu.

Helpline

Officials asked people to adhere to the cough etiquette and frequently wash their hands with soap and water.

People can dial helpline ‘0866 2410978’ and the foreign returnees can dial ‘104’ for health advisory and ‘108’ if they have symptoms and need to be admitted to hospital.