Number of patients with diarrhoea symptoms goes up to 48 in Vijayawada

CPI claims four deaths have been reported so far while the officials say one person with suspected symptoms died; four VMC staffers served show-cause notices over irregular water supply and poor sanitation

Published - May 29, 2024 09:10 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Nellore Sravani
Workers cleaning a drain in Boyapati Madhavrao Street in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

Workers cleaning a drain in Boyapati Madhavrao Street in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

At least 13 people with symptoms of diarrhoea and vomiting approached the round-the-clock medical camp set up in Moghalrajpuram area of Vijayawada between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. on May 29 (Wednesday), taking the total patient count to 48, NTR District Medical and Health Officer (DMHO) M. Suhasini said.

The medical camp set up in Boyapati Madhavarao Street saw a slow yet steady stream of patients. At least 48 cases of diarrhoea have been confirmed since the camp was set up on May 27 (Monday) afternoon. The ‘Food Safety on Wheels’ vehicle also saw a good number of people carrying water samples from their households for testing.

“Of the total 48 patients, 37 have recovered while eight persons have been admitted to hospitals. All of them are stable,” Ms. Suhasini said, adding that stool samples of the patients have been sent for examination. One person with symptoms of diarrhoea has died so far, however the official said that the deceased was epileptic.

Two ambulances have been stationed outside the medical camp, which will run until the situation returns to normal, the DMHO said, adding that those who are mildly dehydrated are being administered electrolytes at the camp.

Eleven teams comprising one ANM and one ASHA have begun surveying all households, including those living in the nearby hill areas as some people living there approached the medical camp on May 29 (Wednesday).

“We have noticed that even those who had two or three episodes of diarrhoea are coming to the camp out of fear or because of increased awareness,” a health official said.

Even as reports of water samples sent for testing are awaited, the residents blame it on contamination of water.

ANMs conducting a health survey in Moghalrajpuram of Vijayawada on Wednesday.

ANMs conducting a health survey in Moghalrajpuram of Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

There are also different versions regarding the number of deaths. CPI(M) leader Ch. Babu Rao, who interacted with the patients at the camp and the DMHO, said that as per information he has received, there have been four deaths and not one as claimed by the officials.

A food safety employee showing the water samples brought by the residents for testing at the mobile camp in Vijayawada on Wednesday.

A food safety employee showing the water samples brought by the residents for testing at the mobile camp in Vijayawada on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. GIRI

“We have been informed by the residents that Durga Rao(46), Sikha Indira(45), Kakarlamudi Indira(55) and Idupulapati Kiran(26) died last week, while 1,500 persons have fallen sick with similar symptoms in Chandra Rajeswara Rao Nagar, Bala Bhaskar Nagar, Patamata Vaari Veedhi and Boyapati Madhavarao Veedhi,” Mr. Babu Rao said.

Meanwhile, the Vijayawada Municipal Corporation (VMC) has begun supplying water through tankers to the affected areas and cleaning drains in Moghalrajpuram.

“Four VMC staffers have been served show-cause notices for irregular water supply and not maintaining sanitation,” Municipal Commissioner Swapnil Dinkar Pundkar said.

