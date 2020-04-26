Number of new cases comesdown in Kurnool, Anantapur

The number of new COVID-19 positive cases has come down in Kurnool and Anantapur districts on Sunday with Kurnool reporting four and Anantapur reporting only two, taking the tally to 279 and 53 respectively.

‘Operation Kurnool Fights Corona’ has been initiated in all the red zones of the district to cut down the spread of the infection and to protect all green zones, Housing Principal Secretary and COVID-19 Special Officer Ajay Jain said on Saturday.

Appreciating the tremendous effort put in by the medical, police and sanitation staff in containment zones, he exhorted them to continue the good work to keep the number low.

The wholesale market in Peddapadu would also be divided into four, and new ones were set up at different locations to avoid scope for crowding, he added.

Out of 279 positive cases in Kurnool district, 31 persons have been discharged, nine persons died and 239 were undergoing treatment at the COVID hospitals. As many as 149 cases were reported from Kurnool town and 58 from Nandyal. The silver lining is that none of the patients were in a serious condition and none required ventilators.

Tally reaches 53 in Anantapur

Meanwhile, Anantapur posted two new cases on Sunday, bringing the tally to 53. Both the cases were from the Government General Hospital. There are 35 active cases, while four had died of COVID-19. As many as 14 persons have been discharged so far.

Two new areas in Anantapur city were declared red zones and restrictions on movements were imposed in Kamala Nagar and Sai Nagar. While the 52nd patient is a 34-year-old woman, the 53rd patient is a 24-year-old youth and both are primary contacts of patient number 17 and 46 respectively.

District Collector Gandham Chandrudu, Joint Collector S. Dilli Rao and District Forest Officer R. Jagannatha Singh interacted with all field-level staff fighting the virus in various ways.

All measures were being taken to ensure that there was no movement of people in the red zones, the officials said while throwing light on the relief measures being taken up for the people in these areas.