Foreign returnees under home isolation in A.P. goes up to 26,000 from 15,000 in a day

The number of persons under home isolation due to the COVID-19 outbreak in the State has gone up to about 26,000 from 15,000 in just a day with the government identifying more foreign returnees. This could be attributed to the door-to-door resurvey being conducted by the government through village and ward volunteers and with lists being provided by the Centre.

As per the health bulletin issued by the Health Department on Thursday, there are 26,059 persons, mostly foreign returnees, under the surveillance of the ground-level staff like volunteers and Asha workers. Of them, 25,942 are under home isolation and 117 are in the isolation wards at the government hospitals.

Identifying returnees

The number of foreign returnees identified has doubled and even tripled in several districts including East Godavari, Guntur, Kurnool, Prakasam, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram.

With 3,853 returnees under home isolation, West Godavari tops the list. It is followed by neighbouring East Godavari (3,499), Visakhapatnam (3,410), Krishna (2,692), Kadapa (2,540), Guntur (2,257), Nellore (1,686), Srikakulam (1,583), Chittoor (1,276), Prakasam (1,061), Kurnool (969), Anantapur (823) and Vizianagaram (410).

The coastal quartet

Half of the total are in spread four coastal districts - Visakhapatnam, Godavari districts, and Krishna - which are adjacent to each other.

So far, a total of 332 samples from symptomatic persons were collected and 289 tested negative while 10 tested positive. Results of 33 sample tests are awaited as of Thursday morning and no new cases were reported on Thursday.

Till now, Visakhapatnam reported three cases, followed by two in Krishna, and one each in East Godavari, Guntur, Nellore, Prakasam and Chittoor districts. One of the 10 cases is a result of direct transmission from foreign returnee patient and another due to community transfer.

Meanwhile, over 17,000 beds were arranged at isolation and quarantine facilities at the constituency level across the State.