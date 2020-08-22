Number of COVID hospitals increased to 287 in Andhra Pradesh; Jagan orders hiring of doctors

VIJAYAWADA

22 August 2020 07:41 IST

Salaries of sanitation workers to be increased; hospitals to be rated on performance

To strengthen the COVID-19 treatment network, the government has increased the number of COVID hospitals from the existing 138 to 287 in the State with Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy instructing appointment of additional doctors and medical specialists, besides increasing the salaries of sanitary workers.

Reviewing the pandemic situation in the State on Friday, the Chief Minister asked the officials to add 149 more COVID hospitals and wanted them to ensure availability of doctors and specialists by appointing them at the earliest.

He said the salaries of the temporary staff recruited for sanitary works would be increased and the hospitals would be equipped with basic infrastructure. He asked the officials to give rating to the hospitals based on their performance.

Mr. Jagan made it categorical that these 287 hospitals should have all facilities and adequate medical staff and their standards should be constantly monitored.

The officials should ensure effective functioning of the COVID Call Centers and Help Desks set up in the hospitals to enable patients or the general public to bring to the notice of the authorities concerned their grievances and hygiene and good food quality should be maintained, he said.

Drawing the officials’ attention to people who were in home quarantine, he said they should be properly guided during the isolation period.

Speaking about the referral protocol, Mr. Jagan said it should be strictly followed from the village, ward and clinic levels. He wanted a separate call centre to be started for people to register their complaints related to Arogyasri services and said the toll-free number should be prominently displayed at all hospitals.

The district health officials have been directed to conduct a ‘referral analysis’ of each hospital every fortnight and officials will scrutinise reports submitted by them every month.