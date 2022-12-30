Number of cases in NTR district dropped by 12%, says Vijayawada Commissioner of Police

December 30, 2022 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

NTR District Commissioner of Police Kanthi Rana Tata has said that the number of crimes registered in the NTR district commissionerate limits during 2022 came down to 15,329 against 17,174 in 2021, registering a 12% drop in the crime rate.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Rana said that 911 cases of crimes against women were reported in the district and 79 cases of sexual abuse of children under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were reported. Mr. Rana elaborated that in 73 cases, the victims were duped under the pretext of love and marriage and only in six cases victims are not acquainted with the accused beforehand.

He said 46 cases of rape were registered and in 36 of them, victims were duped in the name of love and marriage. In crimes against women and children, the accused were arrested in 81% of the cases and charge sheets were filed in 71% of the cases, he added.

Mr. Rana said the number of accidents increased by 20% with 1,360 accidents in 2022 against 1,133 accidents in 2021.

The number of cases under investigation also came down to 7,767 in 2022 from 12,394 by the end of 2021. Mr. Rana said that the accused in 78% of the cases were convicted by the courts.

The city police had opened 135 new history sheets in the city this year and PD Act was clamped on five persons who were allegedly involved in ID liquor trade and manufacture. He said 168 persons found consuming ganja were detained and counselled by the police, and 252 awareness campaigns were conducted in schools and colleges.

As many as 41 persons were murdered in the district this year and 85% of the property stolen in thefts was recovered by police, Mr. Rana added.