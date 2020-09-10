Number of APECET applicants goes down

‘Separate room will be arranged for COVID positive candidates’

Even as the authorities are all set to conduct the Andhra Pradesh Engineering Common Entrance Test (APECET) on September 14 in strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols, the number of applicants this year saw a decline by 2,567 when compared to that of last year.

“As many as 37,167 candidates have applied for the test till the last date of application on September 5 this time. The number was 39,734 last year,” said a release issued by APECET Convenor P. R. Bhanu Murthy.

Exam schedule

The test will be held in two sessions at 79 centres in all districts of Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad. The test for agriculture engineering, BSc (Mathematics), biotechnology, ceramic technology, civil engineering, chemical engineering, computer science engineering, electrical and electronics engineering will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. The test for electronics and communication engineering, electronics and instrumentation engineering, mechanical engineering, mining engineering, metallurgical engineering, and pharmacy will be held between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Mr. Bhanu Murthy said calculators, cellphones or any other electronic gadget will not be permitted into the examination hall.

The candidates must bring mask, sanitiser, water bottle, pen, hall ticket and ID card. All candidates must submit a self-declaration form printed on the back of the hall tickets. Candidates who have tested positive for coronavirus should submit their test reports in advance and a special room will be arranged for them.

In Anantapur district, 744 candidates will write the test in the first session while 733 will appear for the examination in the second session at the six centres.