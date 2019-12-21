Number of A.P. districts may be increased to 25, says YSRCP leader Vijayasai

YSR Congress Party general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP V. Vijayasai Reddy on Saturday justified the proposal to create three capitals and announced that they were planning to increase the number of districts to 25.

Speaking at the birthday celebration of Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party office here, he said the exercise for increasing the number of districts from 13 to 25 had already been launched.

Mr. Reddy, A.P. government's Special Representative in Delhi, said the Chief Minister wanted to set up an executive capital at Visakhapatnam, legislative capital at Amaravati and judicial capital at Kurnool and increase the number of districts to 25 to ensure uniform development.

The YSRCP had promised to create one district in each Lok Sabha constituency during the general election conducted in April.

He said the decision on making Visakhapatnam the executive capital was a gift of Mr. Jagan to north coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said the move on setting up of three capitals was a unique decision. He said for the first time in India a State would have three capitals for decentralised development in all the regions.

He said the Chief Minister’s idea had been welcomed by all sections of people. He said there was festive atmosphere in north Andhra over prospects of developing Visakhapatnam as the executive capital.

He claimed the YSRCP government had done more than what the Telugu Desam Party could do in five years in the first five months of its tenure.