Nukambika festival cancelled

YSRCP State general secretary and former Minister Dadi Veerabhadra Rao has appealed to people not to celebrate festivals of village goddesses and suspend mass-feeding, weekly markets and regular markets for 15 days to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Nukambika festival at Anakapalle was cancelled, he said in a statement on Saturday appealing to VIPs not to visit the town for worship. For 15 days, at all temples daily rituals should be performed cancelling the ‘darshan’ to devotees, he said. He suggested that the forthcoming Sriramanavami celebration be cancelled at all temples.

Stating that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy welcomed the ‘Janata Curfew’ announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Veerabhdara Rao felt it should be observed until 4 a.m. the next day for being more effective.