NTTPS engineer felicitated in Vijayawada 

January 29, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Geddam Prasad Rao, an Assistant Executive Engineer at Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) has been honoured with Uttama Pratibha Puraskar (Best Talent Award) by the APGenco for his outstanding performance. He was felicitated on Monday by NTTPS Chief Engineer (Operations & Maintenance) P. Naveen Gautam and Superintending Engineer (Civil) Ramana Murthy, who gave away the award and a certificate of appreciation to Mr. Prasad Rao. APSEB Assistant Executive Engineers’ Association branch secretary N. Venkata Kishore, APSEB SC & ST Employees’ Welfare Association branch president M. Uma Vijay Chand, secretary Salmon, liaison officer Ch.V.S. Narayana, treasurer T. Manibabu, publicity secretary Kothapalli Venkata Ramana and others were present. 

