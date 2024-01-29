NTTPS engineer felicitated in Vijayawada 

January 29, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Geddam Prasad Rao, an Assistant Executive Engineer at Dr. Narla Tatarao Thermal Power Station (NTTPS) has been honoured with Uttama Pratibha Puraskar (Best Talent Award) by the APGenco for his outstanding performance. He was felicitated on Monday by NTTPS Chief Engineer (Operations & Maintenance) P. Naveen Gautam and Superintending Engineer (Civil) Ramana Murthy, who gave away the award and a certificate of appreciation to Mr. Prasad Rao. APSEB Assistant Executive Engineers’ Association branch secretary N. Venkata Kishore, APSEB SC & ST Employees’ Welfare Association branch president M. Uma Vijay Chand, secretary Salmon, liaison officer Ch.V.S. Narayana, treasurer T. Manibabu, publicity secretary Kothapalli Venkata Ramana and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.