NTSE to be held in State on December 13

VIJAYAWADA

13 October 2020 23:00 IST

Last date for payment of examination fee is November 9

Director of Government Examinations A. Subbareddy has notified that the State-level (Stage-I) National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) for students of Class X will be conducted on December 13.

In a statement, he said Paper-I exam would be conducted from 9.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and Paper-II from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Telugu, English, Hindi and Urdu mediums in all the 13 district headquarters in the State.

Students studying Class X in the current academic year (2020-21) in any recognised school, and students studying in open distance learning mode under the age of 18 years (as on July 1, 2020) and appearing in class X examination for the first time, including Kendriya Vidyalayas, Navodaya Samithis and schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE), New Delhi, are eligible to write the exam.

In the morning session, the students will write Mental Ability Test (MAT) for 100 marks and in the afternoon, Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT), also for 100 marks, based on social studies, science and mathematics.

Uploading of applications

Students can submit their online applications and make payment of ₹200 examination fee from October 13, and the last date for uploading of the application by the headmaster concerned is November 6, while the last date for payment of exam fee is November 9.

The school headmasters concerned should submit the printed nominal rolls along with other enclosures in the office of the District Education Officer (DEO) latest by November 12. The DEOs, after a thorough scrutiny of the printed NRs with original income and caste certificates and certify the NRs with a stamp, should submit them in the office of the Director of Government Examinations in Vijayawada by November 11.

The payment of exam fee (₹200) should be paid through AP CFMS (Comprehensive Financial Management System), generated after submission of online application.

The applications should be uploaded in the website www.bseap.org and printed application forms should be submitted in the DEO’s office.

NTSE is a national level exam conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for grant of scholarships to the meritorious students studying in Class 10. The exam is conducted in two stages – Stage I and II.

The first one is a State-level exam and students who clear the exam, qualify for Stage II. The scholarships are awarded based on the students’ overall performance in both the stages of the exam.