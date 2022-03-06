NTRUHS calls for applications for admission to various courses

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has invited online application forms for admission in Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS) course for the academic year 2021-22 in the affiliated colleges.

In a statement on Sunday, university Registrar K. Sankar said online applications would be available on the website – https://ugbnys.ntruhsadmissions.com – from 11 am. on March 7 to 9 p.m. on March 12.

B.Sc (Nursing), BPT

The university also issued a notification calling for applications and uploading of documents for verification for admission in B.Sc (Nursing) four-year degree course, Bachelor of Physiotherapy (BPT), and Bachelor of Science in Paramedical Technology Courses (B.Sc Paramedical).

Candidates can register their application in the online mode and upload scanned certificates from 11 a.m. on March 7 to 4 p.m. on March 21 on the following website: https://ugparamedical.ntruhsadmissions.com.

Online applications were also called for admission in Post Basic B.Sc. (Nursing), a two-year degree course, for the academic year 2021-22.

Candidates can register their applications in the online mode and upload scanned certificates from 11 a.m. on March 7 to 4 p.m. on March 21 on the following website: https://ugbsc2ydc.ntruhsadmissions.com.

Dr. Sankar said the above dates were tentative, and the university reserved the right to change them without assigning any reason or advance notice.