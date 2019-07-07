NTRUHS admissions

Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUHS) has invited applications online from Indian citizens and others who secured the cut-off scores and above in NEET UG-2019, for admission into the management quota seats in MBBS/BDS courses for 2019-20 in unaided non-minority / minority private medical and dental colleges, and NRI category seats in Sri Padmavathi Medical College for Women in A.P.

It was stated in an official release that candidates from other States and Union Territories were also eligible to apply for the said courses.

Information regarding the online applications and other details are available in the prospectus on the websites: http://ntruhs.ap.nic.in. and http://appvtmedadm.apntruhs.in

Applications are available online from 11 a.m. on July 7 to 5 p.m. of July 15, 2019.