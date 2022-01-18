NTR’s death anniversary observed

VIJAYAWADA

18 January 2022 14:18 IST

TDP National president N. Chandrababu Naidu said that NTR proved that a common man can reach great heights

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) rank and file paid rich tributes to party’s founder president N.T. Rama Rao on the occasion of his 26th death anniversary on Tuesday. TDP Andhra Pradesh State president K. Atchannaidu garlanded the statue of NTR at the party office at Mangalagiri near Vijayawada on Tuesday.

In a statement, TDP National president N. Chandrababu Naidu said that NTR proved that a common man can reach great heights and achieve success. Born in a farmer’s family, NTR brought laurels to the Telugus. He was the uncrowned king in the film industry, and matchless political leader. His journey with a slogan- pride of Telugus was unforgettable. NTR came to power within 9 months of founding the party. NTR has shown the power was not for enjoyment but to serve the people. The power which was limited to only a few sections of the society was brought to the reach of downtrodden. NTR laid foundations for the welfare schemes, he recalled.

Advertising

Advertising

In a separate statement, TDP National general secretary Nara Lokesh asserted that honesty, selflessness and fearlessness were the weapons used by NTR in his struggle for self-respect and self-rule. Following in his footsteps, the same weapons should be used now to re-establish a truly egalitarian welfare state, he said.

Mr. Atchannaidu, addressing the party workers, said the TDP and Telugus would be celebrating the birth centenary of NTR on May 28, 2023. The TDP completes 40 years of existence this March. The rank and file of the party has to rededicate for the development and welfare of the people taking inspiration from NTR, he added.