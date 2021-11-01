NTR varsity V-C to present NSS awards today

VIJAYAWADA

01 November 2021 00:07 IST

Vice-Chancellor of Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences P. Shyam Prasad will present the National Service Scheme (NSS) awards, at a function scheduled to be held in the Aalochana hall of the University at 10 a.m. on November 1 (Monday).

In a statement on Sunday, the NSS Programme Officer K. Vivekanand and the University Registrar K. Sankar said the programme will take place in hybrid mode (physical and live-on-line through WebEx) due to the prevailing COVID situation.

The award nominees, national and State-level participants of the university’s NSS team members, NSS University Advisory Committee members, Principals of the nominee institutes and all NSS Programme Officers will be physically present to receive the awards. Registration is mandatory for attending the programme physically on https://forms.gle/NbY6cosDRQ1icAALA.

The statement said heads of the institutes of all affiliated colleges of the Dr. NTR UHS, NSS Assistant Programme Officers and NSS volunteers would join the programme in online mode through WebEx (https://drntruhs.webex.com/drntruhs/j.php?MTID=mcf0c78a7c713ad176545c1721a809e85) and the students would watch live on https://www.facebook.com/NSSDRNTRHS.