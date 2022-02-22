NTR varsity notifies admission for disabled
Dr. NTR University of Health Sciences has directed candidates who have registered for admission in Under Graduate Medical, Dental and Ayush courses under convener quota for the academic year 2021-22 under Persons with Disabilities (PwD) quota, to appear before the University Medical Board with original certificates and medical records pertaining to their disability with a recent passport size photo from 9 a.m. onwards on February 23 and 24, on the university campus.
In a statement, University Registrar K. Sankar said candidates who fail to appear before the university medical board on the scheduled dates would not be considered for admission under PwD quota.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.